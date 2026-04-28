Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyAnderson Township

Actions

69-year-old man dead after crash in Anderson Township, charges pending for driver

Police lights
Scripps News
Lights on a police car.
Police lights
Posted

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 69-year-old man is dead after a crash in Anderson Township Monday afternoon.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office confirmed Rickie Wilson was a passenger in a car involved in a multi-vehicle crash at Eight Mile Road and US-52 at around 4 p.m. Monday. He was taken to UC Medical Center with serious injuries, but later died.

Wilson was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

While the sheriff's office did not release any details about the crash amid their investigation, they said charges are pending for the driver of the other vehicle.

WCPO 9 Don't Waste Your Money

More local news:
Police: Body of man found in Washington Park in Over-the-Rhine 78-year-old dies after crash in Warren County, troopers say Princeton 5-star basketball player Kam Mercer scheduled to visit UC on May 5

Lost WCPO 9 on Comcast Xfinity?  Here’s how to keep watching