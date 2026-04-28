69-year-old man dead after crash in Anderson Township, charges pending for driver

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 69-year-old man is dead after a crash in Anderson Township Monday afternoon.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office confirmed Rickie Wilson was a passenger in a car involved in a multi-vehicle crash at Eight Mile Road and US-52 at around 4 p.m. Monday. He was taken to UC Medical Center with serious injuries, but later died.

Wilson was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

While the sheriff's office did not release any details about the crash amid their investigation, they said charges are pending for the driver of the other vehicle.