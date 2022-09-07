Building collapse raises questions about ownership, accountability in Addyston

ADDYSTON, Ohio — A building some residents have wanted to be demolished for years partially collapsed Tuesday in the village of Addyston, blocking off parts of Main Street.

Bricks, broken glass, shingles and more blocked part of the road after a building's roof caved, knocking down walls and exposing how structurally unsafe it had been for years. The building has been abandoned for about the last 10 years and has been a target for squatters.

Partial building collapse in Addyston. Police tell @WCPO it’s been abandoned for quite some time. #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/oiA41Gj2ZL — Bret Buganski (@Bret_Buganski) September 6, 2022

"Kids were trying to get in, and homeless people were trying to get in, and I was afraid that someone was going to get hurt," said Pamela Runck, who has lived across from this building for decades.

Runck said her husband has been petitioning the village council to demolish the building after years of wear and tear, negligence and because it's an eyesore on the community.

"But nothing's been done," added Runck.

When asked if the village gave them a reason, Runck said "they didn't have the funds, and they didn't know who owned the house."

WCPO searched Hamilton County property records. The owner is listed as William Courtney, and the building is listed as being built in 1900. Records show the last tax payment happened in January 2018 and the owner owes more than $4,000 in taxes. However, the man who is listed as the owner died three years ago.

We contacted Mayor Lisa Mear, who didn't want to go on camera but confirmed to WCPO that Courtney was her father. She said she is not the current owner, and never claimed to be the owner.

Mear said when her father was alive, she was trying to convince him to sell the building and even give it away, acknowledging that the building was in poor condition. Mear said the village was in the process of securing grant money from Hamilton County to demolish this building and other buildings that have become neglected.

When we asked how much money the village is waiting on, Mear said it's between $200,000 to $500,000. She added that she hopes what happened Tuesday will help expedite the village's request for money so they can demolish the buildings.

WCPO also reached out to Hamilton County Commissioners about the money, and we're waiting to hear back from them.

