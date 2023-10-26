Addyston's Westside Sports Park permanently closes after more than 40 years of business

ADDYSTON, Ohio — A west side staple has officially shut its doors.

Westside Sports Park has closed after 43 years of business.

Owner Paul Beltsos officially announced the closure on Sunday, Oct. 22 with a letter posted to the sports park's website.

"It is with a heavy heart that I am writing to inform you that Westside Sports Park will be permanently closing its doors effective immediately," Beltsos wrote. "This decision was not made lightly and comes after a great deal of consideration."

Westside Sports Park was located in the heart of Addyston along E Main Street near Green Tee Driving Range and The Meadows event center.

The longtime sports park held four fenced softball fields, a play area for kids and a concession area with food, drinks and alcohol.

The sports park would hold multiple softball leagues, including an Elder High School alumni league, and tournaments each year.

Despite this, Beltsos said a decreasing interest in league play is what has caused the business' closure.

"We have cherished the relationships we've built with our customers, employees, umpires, and suppliers," Beltsos said. "However, due to the decreasing number of teams playing softball, we have come to the difficult decision that it is no longer feasible for us to continue our operations."

Beltsos didn't specify if the area used for the sports park will be turned into anything else.

