'A win-win' | Harrison Township trustees agree to pay sheriff for patrols, bring in new substation

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — For the first time, Harrison Township trustees have agreed to pay the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) for patrol services. The new contract will also bring a bigger police presence to the west side of the county.

The agreement comes after years of negotiations. The WCPO 9 I-Team reported in 2022 that the sheriff asked Crosby, Harrison and Whitewater townships for at least $1 million for regular patrols.

In March, Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey announced she was cutting patrols for the three westside townships after negotiations hit a stalemate. We spoke to township trustees in Harrison and Whitewater townships last week, who said they couldn't afford what the sheriff was asking for.

However, this week, Harrison Township trustees and the HCSO reached an agreement on a three-year contract.

"Since that time, we've had several discussions with the sheriff's office, and they are going to prorate this year's cost," said Tom Losecamp, a Harrison Township trustee.

Losecamp spoke to us Thursday. He said the biggest concern throughout negotiations was the cost for the township and whether they could afford it in the long run.

He said the new prorated total for the township this year is $23,000. He said that it will increase to roughly $43,000 next year.

While that's more affordable, Losecamp said the township may still need more money down the road. He said that's why he plans to place a 1-mill levy on this year's ballot for patrol costs.

"My estimate is it's going to generate $175,000 a year, and that will cover us for the next 10 years," Losecamp said.

He said even without the levy, they can afford the current contract.

Losecamp said one of the biggest perks is that the new agreement will mean turning part of the township's civic center into a new substation for the sheriff's office.

"There will be two sergeants and a lieutenant who will be stationed here," Losecamp said.

Right now, the closest sheriff's headquarters is in Mt. Healthy Heights, which sits roughly 18 miles east of the township.

A HCSO spokesperson told us the new substation will improve public safety in the area.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is pleased to announce that the Harrison Township trustees unanimously voted to sign a contract with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office for police services. A critical part of the contract is the establishment of a police substation that will be located at the Harrison Township Civic Center, 9940 New Haven Road, which will provide greater law enforcement visibility in the area. This substation plays a critical role in ensuring the safety and security of all residents who reside in the jurisdictions of the Northwest District which include Harrison, Crosby, and Whitewater Townships.



The Sheriff’s Office remains dedicated to fostering strong partnerships with the residents in these communities. Hamilton County Sheriff's Office

"Response times will be quicker," Losecamp said.

Losecamp said there will be nine cars at the new substation and an increased presence in the township.

He said it's something everyone in the township and everyone at the sheriff's office is excited about.

"It's going to be a win-win thing," Losecamp said.

Despite the new agreement between HCSO and Harrison Township, a HCSO spokesperson said they are still negotiating with Crosby and Whitewater townships about a contract to pay for patrols. You can read our previous reporting about it here.