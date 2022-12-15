400 kids need a home: Hamilton County children featured in new adoption campaign at Kenwood Towne Center

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — This holiday season you might be rushing around, shopping for gifts at the mall. And while you’re shopping for your kids, you may stumble across some other kids who need your help.

Hamilton County Job & Family Services has about 400 kids up for adoption. Six of those children are featured on a new, massive display inside the Kenwood Towne Center.

Photo by: Ally Kramer

The display stretches across an empty storefront across from Pottery Barn.

Kenwood Towne Center donated the space to the organization to raise awareness for the great need for foster parents and adoptive homes.

Some kids wait for their forever families for years. Many age out of the system before they ever find a home.

Click here to learn more about the children who are available for adoption.

If fostering or adopting isn’t in your plans, you can still help by purchasing gifts for children on this Amazon Wish List.

READ MORE

Foster teens less likely to be adopted

Texas college student trying to adopt baby he found in trash while in Haiti on a visit home

Pro-life and pro-choice advocates in Ohio agree: Foster care needs more funding