FOP president seeking authority to take legal action against juvenile court judge

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati's Fraternal Order of Police president is calling for change in the juvenile court system, saying judges are "putting the public in danger."

On Friday, FOP president Ken Kober announced he's seeking permission to take legal action against juvenile Judge Kari Bloom.

Kober claims Bloom personally filed a complaint with CPD about a detective. He called it a "blatant attempt to interfere with current and future investigations into juvenile crime."

"I don't take these things lightly," Kober said.

He's asking the executive board for authority to file a disciplinary complaint with the Ohio Supreme Court.

We asked Kober what led him to that decision.

"I was made aware from an investigator about 10 days ago that there was a complaint made against him," Kober said.

We obtained a copy of the documents Kober is referring to.

In an email from May 15, Bloom reached out to the assistant city manager's office regarding a detective sharing information with a victim's family.

Documents show that a District One commander looked into the incident, and reported to Chief Teresa Theetge that the detective was "proceeding with the official investigation appropriately and within the scope of the assignment."

"I'm all for accountability, but when you have people that are elected officials, that are judges that impact safety of the community that are filing baseless complaints against police officers, it's just something the FOP is not going to tolerate," Kober said.

We reached out to Bloom's office to ask for her response to these claims.

A juvenile court executive assistant told us that Bloom was unavailable to speak, and that she had not filed any complaints with CPD.

Kober told us he disagrees.

"You read the email," he said. "It accuses the officer of wrongdoing. At the end of the email it says please let me know how to proceed. So, whether you say the world complaint or not, when you're accusing an officer of wrongdoing, and asking them how to proceed. That to me is a complaint, and I think anyone with any amount of reasonableness is going to agree that is a complaint that has been filed."

Kober says the executive board will decide at its meeting on Monday whether to file a complaint with the Ohio Supreme Court.