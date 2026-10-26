Hamilton County Coroner's Office: Boy dies more than 5 years after being shot near Westwood corner store

Over five years after a shooting in Westwood, a boy injured in the crossfire has died.

The Hamilton County Coroner's Office reports that 13-year-old Marcellus Whitehead, also known as MJ, died on Oct. 26, 2026, and lists his cause of death as "apparent homicide-delay" from 2021. Marcellus was 8 years old at the time of the shooting.

The following year, we reported that Darius Harris, accused of shooting and injuring three people, including Marcellus, pleaded guilty to six charges and was sentenced to 11 years in prison.

Marcellus spent almost two months in a medically induced coma. His mother, Marcella Thompson, told us that her son suffered gunshot wounds to his head and leg.

Monday, we spoke with Rodney Christian, president of the East Westwood Community Council, who also leads a church just a couple of blocks from the area where Marcellus was wounded.

Watch to hear from a community advocate who's been advocating for peace in the Westwood area:

Hamilton County Coroner: Boy dies more than five years after shooting in Westwood

“Good, quiet kid, you know, loved coming around," Christian said as he described Marcellus.

Christian said that Marcellus' family used to live in the neighborhood but recently moved away.

"That's the part that's really hurting me hard, is like, wow, we lost touch a little bit there," Christian said.

Christian has been there alongside Marcellus' mother in the aftermath of the shooting.

“How difficult was that moment to process when it happened, in the months and years that passed?” I asked.

“Well, it was difficult, you know; it was moments where are we going to move on this? Are we going to make some changes?" Christian said.

Christian works directly with dozens of local kids, advocating for peace and change to keep them away from violence.

"Right now it's like, let's wait until another shooting and then let's talk about it. No, we really gotta keep a movement," Christian said.

Christian says that he and many of the youth in his programs will be gathering Tuesday afternoon to honor Marcellus.