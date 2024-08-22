Hamilton County Clerk of Courts issues warning about scam phone calls

CINCINNATI — The Hamilton County Clerk of Courts, Pavan Parikh, has issued a warning to residents that someone has been conducting scam calls while claiming to be a Hamilton County employee, according to a press release sent Thursday.

Parikh said the scammer sometimes states they have proof the resident who answers the phone is involved in a crime, or failed to appear for jury duty or are behind in paying a fine to the county. They have also used fake case numbers to appear to seem legitimate, Parikh's office said.

From there, the scammer has demanded the resident pay them over the phone, which is something the actual Hamilton County Clerk of Courts' Office doesn't and will never do, according to Parikh's office.

Anyone who receives a scam call like this should contact the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office at 513.825.1500.

If you need to confirm whether you were actually summoned for jury duty, you can call the Jury Commissioner's Office at 513.946.5879 to double check.