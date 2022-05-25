Hamilton City Council to consider proposal that could lead to Badin High School stadium

HAMILTON, Ohio — Hamilton City Council wants to hear from you as they consider a plan that could lead to a stadium at Stephen T. Badin High School in Hamilton.

Badin High School submitted a proposal to expand parking on campus. The request also included materials for a potential future athletic complex, including a stadium and practice field.

City Council will hold a public hearing on the project Wednesday. The council will consider a request to change Badin’s zoning that would be required to move forward, as well as look at the preliminary planned development.

The school does not currently have its own stadium.

The preliminary development plan includes a parking lot expansion that would add 284 new parking spaces and a potential multi-sport athletic stadium that would include more than 2,600 seats. This is still just a preliminary plan and council will need to approve it.

The school said they would raise money to fund the project privately and expect it would cost between 6.5 and nine million dollars.

City documents show some neighbors have voiced concern about traffic and noise that could be associated with the project. A traffic impact analysis would be required, according to the city’s response.

Sarai Begley, who lives nearby and whose daughter plans to attend Badin, said traffic in the area gets backed up. However, she thinks this project would be a good thing for students.

“They don't have a set stadium,” Begley said. “So it's going to either Edgewood and that stadium or going to Hamilton stadium. Then you have all the parents just trying to decorate the stadiums and trying to get that school spirit for Badin because it's not the Badin logo or anything of that nature.”

The public is invited to share thoughts at a public hearing on the preliminary plan Wednesday, May 25 at 6 p.m. in Hamilton's City Council Chambers at 345 High St.

