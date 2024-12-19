Gun accidentally discharged at CVG, spokesperson says

HEBRON, Ky. — A gun went off inside the Cincinnati & Northern Kentucky International Airport Thursday morning, according to a spokesperson for the airport.
According to the spokesperson, a passenger in the terminal area of the airport was checking their luggage and declaring packing a firearm with the airline when the gun accidentally discharged.
Airport police were called and handled the situation with the passenger; no one was injured and no damage was reported, CVG's spokesperson said.
