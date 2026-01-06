Green Township police searching for man missing since leaving hospital Dec. 17

CINCINNATI — Green Township police are asking for the public's help in finding a man who's been missing since December 17.

Police said 57-year-old David Middleton was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and released from its emergency department on Dec. 17. His family members have not seen or spoken to him since then, police said.

Green Township Police Department

Middleton's last-known job was in Over-the-Rhine, police said.

Police also said he has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Anyone who may have seen Middleton can contact the Green Township Police Department at 513.574.0007.