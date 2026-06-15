Green Township police searching for 11-year-old girl last seen over the weekend

GREEN TWP., Ohio — Green Township police are searching for an 11-year-old girl last seen over the weekend, the department said Monday.

Police said Layla Kuchera was last seen in the 4300 block of Harrison Avenue on June 13. Kuchera is known to frequent Green Township, Cheviot, Price Hill and Bond Hill, according to police.

Kuchera was last seen wearing a gray and purple tank top with the word "powerful" on the front, light green pants and white gym shoes, police said. She was also carrying two black backpacks.

Anyone who sees Kuchera is asked to contact the Green Township Police Department or your local police department.