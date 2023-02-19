Greater Cincinnati Water Works closes intake valves

CINCINNATI — Greater Cincinnati Water Works (GCWW) announced today it had carried out its previously announced plan to close the water intake; "Out of an abundance of caution, GCWW shut the water intake at 2 a.m. Sunday. We will continue to monitor river flow and make a decision in the future about when to reopen the intake."

Some of the train cars involved in the East Palestine train derailment on February 3 were carrying industrial chemicals. It is believed low levels of butyl acrylate seeped into the Ohio River through a small creek about 300 miles north of Cincinnati, the GCWW said.

To date, GCWW has tested approximately 159 water samples from the date of the derailment at GCWW’s Ohio River water intake. No detectable levels of the chemicals have been found, they reported.

The testing involved four chemicals -- butyl acrylate, vinyl chloride, ethylene glycol monobutyl ether, and ethylhexyl acrylate. The chemicals are used in industrial processes including the production of lacquers, enamels, inks, adhesives, paint thinners and industrial cleaners.

GCWW states "it will continue regular sampling for the foreseeable future to ensure a supply of safe and healthy drinking water is available for GCWW customers" and "will optimize its treatment processes and monitor for these chemicals to ensure our plant is removing them."

The GCWW has released the results of the testing on their website for review.