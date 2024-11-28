Great Wolf Lodge Mason indoor waterpark transforms into ‘Snowland’ for season

MASON, Ohio — Great Wolf Lodge Mason’s annual Snowland celebration has started and runs through Jan. 6.

As part of the annual event, families will be swept into a winter wonderland with daily snow showers, visits from Santa, seasonally themed crafts, holiday stories, songs and more.

“Guests can look forward to daily snow showers in the Grand Lobby, nightly Frosty Fest Family Dance Parties, visits with Santa, and seasonal crafts like DIY jingle bell ornaments and snowflake making,” said Kevin Eldridge, general manager.

The resort keeps its indoor, 50,000-square-foot waterpark at 84 degrees.

Guests have access to pools and slides as well as other interactive elements, including Fort Mackenzie, a four-story tree house water fort with a 1,000-gallon tipping bucket.

Beyond the waterpark, Great Wolf Lodge Mason has a multitude of unique attractions, including activities like family bowling at Ten Paw Alley, the Northern Lights Arcade, Howl at the Moon Glow Golf and MagiQuest, a live-action adventure throughout the lodge.

Eldridge said visits with Santa are a kid-favorite during Snowland, offering children the chance to share their wish lists in person.

Santa makes surprise appearances daily through Dec. 23.

Snowland is one of four seasonal celebrations hosted at Great Wolf Lodge annually.

Others include Spring Breakout, Summer Camp-In and Howl-O-Ween.