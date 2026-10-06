Great Parks offers fall pumpkin fun

CINCINNATI — Great Parks is getting into the fall spirit with pumpkin fun at two local parks.

At the Winton Woods Farm & Equestrian Center, families can pick a pumpkin and enjoy decorating, face painting, crafts, and games. The pumpkin patch is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 31. The program is free, with pumpkins costing $4 to $7.

“There’s always something to do here,” said Kat Voorhies, agriculture and education manager for Great Parks. “Guests are always welcome to come out. It’s free. The animals are here 365 days a year.”

Great Parks is also hosting a Nature-at-Night Pumpkin Hike Oct. 24 at Farbach-Werner Nature Preserve, with jack-o’-lanterns lighting the way through the woods.

Registration and more information are available at GreatParks.org.

