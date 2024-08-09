Great American Ball Park adjusts security after TikToker gained access to restricted areas after game

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds have "adjusted security procedures" at Great American Ball Park after a viral TikToker gained access to restricted areas following Sunday's game against the Giants.

Garrett Fedewa creates videos around a challenge where he attempts to stay in sports stadiums, ball parks and arenas for over an hour after he attends a game.

And on Sunday he succeeded.

Fedewa posted a video of himself walking around Great American Ball Park for 1 hour, 14 minutes and 59 seconds after the end of the game.

In the video, he said he had two objectives: to get on the field and get to the center field ferry (a premium area at the ballpark).

At the start of the video, Fedewa was at his seat and the game had just ended in a Reds 8-2 loss to the San Francisco Giants on Sunday, August 4. Then he started the timer.

Fedewa said he usually doesn't attempt the challenge at day games but was taking advantage of it being Run the Bases Day at the ball park.

After the game, fans lined up to run the bases on the field. Fedewa said he would use this as a distraction and attempt to get on the ferry.

He took about 20 minutes to walk around the ball park before going to the ferry.

As he made his way, someone not shown on camera told him the gate ahead was locked.

So, he turned around and got in line with the rest of the fans.

Fedewa made it on the field and ran the bases. Once he was off the field, he went up a stairway — saying he had to run a little in "stealth mode" — determined to find a way onto the ferry.

"I have no idea what my getaway plan is going to be, I just hope I get one," Fedewa said in the video.

He finally reached the unlocked premium area and sat down, but he left once a worker approached the area.

To "fully complete Great American," Fedewa wandered into the Frontgate clubs and suites section.

"I don't think I can make a better MLB video. I think the Reds just won," he said adding "As long as I can find a way out of here."

Satisfied with his adventure, Fedewa went to leave the ballpark but the fan exit gates were padlocked.

As he wandered around the park looking for an exit, he found his way to the Lexus Diamond Club on the lower level. After a brief exploration of the bar and candy wall, Fedewa said "I'm done man, I just want to go home now" and he exited the club.

Fedewa found a door to a parking garage and walked outside undetected.

Overall, he was impressed with the ballpark ending the video with "10 out of 10 run. Reds, appreciate y'all."

This is not the first time Fedewa has attempted the challenge at a Major League Baseball stadium. The list includes:



Red Sox

Yankees

Orioles

Tigers

White Sox

Royals

Angels

Phillies

Mets

Brewers

Cardinals

Cubs

Diamondbacks

Giants

He only managed to stay at the stadiums for over an hour at eight out of the 15.

Fedewa does not only attempt the challenge at baseball stadiums. He has also done it at the Summer Slam Wrestling match at the Cleveland Browns stadium, multiple Six Flags, the College World Series in Omaha, the Indy 500, the Kentucky Derby and more.

When Fedewa attempted to do this at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis after a Colts game, he was caught, and subsequently banned from NFL stadiums until he completed a training about fan conduct.

The Reds sent us the following statement about Fedewa's unauthorized access to parts of the ball park:

"The Cincinnati Reds are committed to ensuring the safety and security of all attendees. Following an incident where a fan gained unauthorized access to areas at Great American Ball Park after a game, we reviewed and adjusted our security procedures to prevent similar incidents from happening.” Cincinnati Reds

