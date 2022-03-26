Woman dies after hit and run crash in Dry Ridge

DRY RIDGE, Ky. — A woman was killed after a hit and run crash Friday night in Dry Ridge.

Trooper David Jones, public information officer for Kentucky State Police Post 6 in Dry Ridge, said the hit and run crash happened around 11:25 p.m. on Taylor Lane.

After hitting the woman, Jones said the driver fled the scene and then abandoned the car. Police have the car impounded.

Police are currently searching for the driver. Jones described the vehicle as a blue 2001 Chevy Prizm.

Police have not identified the woman. Officers are working to notify her family.

Jones urges anyone with any information about the crash to call KSP Post 6 in Dry Ridge at 1-859-428-1212.

Kentucky State Police and Grant County Sheriff's Office continue to investigate the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.