KSP: Two firefighters arrested in Grant County, accused of setting fire to a church

CORINTH, Ky. — Two firefighters have been arrested and face a charge of second-degree arson after they intentionally set fire to a church in Grant County, Ky., according to arrest documents filled out by Kentucky State Police.

Police arrested Brendan Gibson, of Falmouth, Ky. and Robert Hughes of Williamstown, Ky. on July 8, hours after the fire was reported, according to the KSP arrest document.

The document says the Grant County Sheriff's Office, Corinth Fire, Williamstown Fire and Dry Ridge Fire all responded to the Shiloh Full Gospel Church in Corinth at around 5:50 a.m. Monday morning.

"Shortly after," KSP officers and agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) were requested, the arrest documents say.

The arrest report says Gibson and Hughes were both among the first firefighters to arrive at the church with the Corinth Fire Department — however, the document said investigator's findings into the fire suggested Gibson and Hughes started the fire themselves.

Both men were taken to the KSP Dry Ridge post, where they confessed their actions had led to the fire, though the document does not detail what those actions may have been. They were arrested at around 4:25 p.m. Monday.

Both Gibson and Hughes are currently being held in the Grant County Detention Center on $10,000 bonds.

According to the City of Corinth website, the Corinth Fire Department is volunteer-staffed. WCPO has reached out to the the department and officials with the Shiloh Full Gospel Church, but we are still waiting to hear back.