Student removed from Williamstown Independent Schools campus after weapon found

WILLIAMSTOWN, Ky. — A Williamstown Independent Schools student was removed from campus Friday after officials discovered that they had a weapon.

In a letter to families, Superintendent John Slone said district staff received a report at around 11 a.m. Friday that a student may have brought a weapon onto campus. The district was placed under lockdown as officials searched and discovered the weapon.

Slone said law enforcement was contacted and the student was removed from campus.

"The situation is being handled swiftly and thoroughly in accordance with district policy and in full cooperation with local authorities," Slone said.

The superintendent did not say what school the student attended, nor whether any charges will be filed.

