'Seek an alternate route': Deputies respond to 'active situation' on portion of Corinth Road in Grant County

Posted at 7:33 AM, May 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-15 08:28:47-04

GRANT COUNTY, Ky. — The Grant County Sheriff's Office is asking people to avoid a portion of Corinth Road due to an "active situation."

In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office said those who commute on Corinth Road between Crooked Creek Road and KY 36 need to find an alternate route.

Investigators did not elaborate on what is happening in that area.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

