Grant County family's potty-trained pet bobcat will have permanent home at Indiana animal sanctuary

WILLIAMSTOWN, Ky. — An illegal pet bobcat seized from his Grant County home by Kentucky Fish and Wildlife officers in February will be moved to an internationally accredited animal sanctuary in northern Indiana.

Employees with the Black Pine Animal Sanctuary will pick up Bane and bring him back to his "forever home," according to Black Pine's Executive Director Trish Nichols.

"We're thrilled for a happy ending for this cat," Nichols said.

The bobcat's owner — Leyah Pilkington — said she bought Bane legally two years ago in Arkansas. She said Bane was toilet-trained, preferred his food microwaved, and slept with her family and their other pets.

But despite what she considered a good life for the bobcat, it's not legal to own one as a pet in Kentucky.

Acting on a tip, Kentucky Fish and Wildlife officers visited the Pilkington family's home on Feb. 28, confirmed they had a pet bobcat and took the animal into custody, according to state records.

Pilkington was charged with a misdemeanor for possessing wildlife.

In Grant County District Court on Tuesday, Pilkington surrendered ownership of the bobcat to the state, which will transfer ownership to Black Pine, according to Judge Cameron Blau.

Blau — substituting for Judge Elizabeth Chandler — approved Pilkington's agreement with prosecutors to dismiss the charge if she doesn't possess wildlife during the next six months.

"I'm very happy for that," Pilkington told the I-Team after the hearing. "No more big cats."

After the I-Team's initial stories about the case, licensed animal sanctuary operators and exhibitors from Connecticut, Texas, Arkansas, Kentucky and Indiana said they would provide a home for the bobcat.

Pilkington and her husband Arthur said Black Pine stood out because it's internationally accredited and has a well-documented history of providing permanent homes for big cats raised as pets.

"Everybody got on board with this place being the best one," she said. "I wanted him to go to the best facility if they weren't going to give him back and I think this was the best facility."

Nichols said Pilkington provided Bane's medical history and other information that will help him adjust to his new home.

"I had a really nice conversation with Mrs. Pilkington," Nichols said. "Oftentimes, when we're in these situations we don't have the opportunity to establish a relationship with the owner, especially if the animal's been confiscated by law enforcement."

Nichols said Bane will receive a complete medical examination and be in quarantine for his first six weeks at Black Pine.

"After six weeks, he'll move to a habitat that will allow him to be indoors and outdoors," she said. "It's a spacious habitat."

She said Bane's habitat is next to two bobcats, a young female and an older male.

"His keeper team will be with him several times a day," Nichols said.

She said Bane will have "enrichment activities" that will stimulate him mentally and enable the bobcat to adjust and thrive in his new home.

Weeks ago, the Pilkingtons said they initially feared the state would euthanize Bane.

But Judge Chandler — who presided over the initial hearings — expressed her support in court for "saving" the bobcat.

After that, the I-Team reported two stories about Bane. Those stories had more than 500,000 views within the first two weeks, according to WCPO data.

"Honestly, I think it had to do with him peeing in a toilet," Arthur said. "I think that was kind of the eye-grabber."

The Pilkingtons said a photo of Bane sitting on a toilet attracted attention, but the bigger story about a family pet in state custody needing a good home is what prompted so many people to want to help.

"I think people can relate to him because he was loved as a family pet," said Pilkington.

