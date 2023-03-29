Officials: 6 employees treated for overdose at Grant County jail

WILLIAMSTOWN, Ky. — Officials said six employees at the Grant County Detention Center, including jailer Mike Webster, received Narcan after "exposure to an unknown substance."

The jail said Webster, four deputy jailers and one nurse were exposed to the unknown substance while responding to a medical emergency in a cell. The six employees and an unidentified seventh person received Narcan and were treated for an overdose.

Kentucky State Police and the Grant County Sheriff's Office are helping investigate the situation, the jail said.

"The investigation is ongoing and no further statements will be given at this time," the jail said in a statement.