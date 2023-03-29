Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsGrant County

Actions

Officials: 6 employees treated for overdose at Grant County jail

Grant County Detention Center
Rae Hines/WCPO
Grant County Detention Center
Posted at 11:58 PM, Mar 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-28 23:58:05-04

WILLIAMSTOWN, Ky. — Officials said six employees at the Grant County Detention Center, including jailer Mike Webster, received Narcan after "exposure to an unknown substance."

The jail said Webster, four deputy jailers and one nurse were exposed to the unknown substance while responding to a medical emergency in a cell. The six employees and an unidentified seventh person received Narcan and were treated for an overdose.

Kentucky State Police and the Grant County Sheriff's Office are helping investigate the situation, the jail said.

"The investigation is ongoing and no further statements will be given at this time," the jail said in a statement.

More Kentucky government news:
Governor Beshear's veto puts Kentucky in thick of fight over transgender rights Kentucky Legislature returns Wednesday, could pass medical marijuana bill Kentucky governor vetoes sweeping GOP 'anti-trans' bill

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Find WCPO 9 on your favorite streaming device.