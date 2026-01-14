Police: 2 dead, 3 injured in Grant County highway crash

DRY RIDGE, Ky. — Two people are dead and three others are injured after a crash in Dry Ridge Wednesday, according to Kentucky State Police.

KSP said officers received a call just after 11 a.m. about a two-vehicle crash at 2935 Taft Highway in Grant County.

Police determined through an investigation that an 81-year-old woman driving a Toyota Rav 4 crossed left of center and hit another car, a Chevrolet Silverado, head-on. The driver of the Toyota was the only person in her car and died at the scene, according to KSP.

There were four people — two adults and two juveniles — in the Chevrolet. A 35-year-old woman, a passenger in the front seat, died at the scene, police said.

KSP said the two juveniles in the Chevrolet were taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where they're in stable condition. The driver of the Chevrolet was taken to St. Elizabeth hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

KSP did not release the identities of the deceased.

The crash remains under investigation, KSP said.