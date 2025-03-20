NKY city council holds meeting to discuss alleged misconduct by mayor

WILLIAMSTOWN, Ky. — Williamstown City Council held a special meeting Tuesday to discuss alleged misconduct by the city's mayor.

The council met in a closed executive session to schedule an evidentiary hearing regarding charges against Mayor Mark Christopher.

According to the meeting agenda, Christopher is accused of overall misconduct, inability and willful neglect of office.

The council accused Christopher of mismanaging city funds by failing to take advantage of or follow up on financial investments, not properly overseeing multiple checking accounts—leading to overdrafts and negative balances—making late monthly loan payments, failing to pay city accounts payable on time and not properly managing overtime.

He is also accused of misusing credit cards, purchasing Marigold Festival T-shirts and plaques without proper bids and making excessive meal purchases.

Williamstown City Council stated Christopher also provided a month's worth of utility bills in 2023 as a prize for cleaning Webb Park.

Additionally, the council's meeting agenda stated that Christopher sent inappropriate texts to a city clerk, creating a hostile work environment.

He is also accused of failing to honor an ordinance approved by the council that he signed and of not advertising approved ordinances in the local newspaper.

According to the council, other charges may need to be investigated.