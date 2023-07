DRY RIDGE, Ky. — One man was airlifted to the hospital Monday afternoon following a shooting in Dry Ridge.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office said deputies, Kentucky State Police and Kentucky Fish and Wildlife responded to a call on Michigan Avenue after 3:45 p.m. Monday. When they arrived, they found one man with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The man was then flown to UC Medical Center for treatment. His condition is not clear at this time.