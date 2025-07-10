KSP: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on I-75 in Grant County

DRY RIDGE, Ky. — One person is dead after a driver hit and killed them on I-75 in Grant County early Thursday morning, Kentucky State Police said.

KSP said Dry Ridge Post 6 responded to I-75 North near the 153-mile marker to investigate a pedestrian crash. Officials determined that a driver hit and killed a pedestrian at around 2:40 a.m. and continued driving.

The pedestrian has not been identified at this time.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call KSP Post 6 at 859-428-1212.