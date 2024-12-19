Golf Manor police searching for a missing 16-year-old last seen nine days ago

CINCINNATI — The Golf Manor Police Department is asking for help as they search for a missing teenager.

Aaron Tinsley, 16, was last seen on Tuesday, Dec. 10, according to police.

Officers say he was seen getting into an Uber on Kellerman Avenue, heading toward Winton Terrace.

Police describe Tinsley as 6’1" tall with black hair and brown eyes.

At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing jeans and a black jacket.

Officers are asking anyone with information about Tinsley’s whereabouts to call the Golf Manor Police Department at (513) 531-3108 or Hamilton County Communications at (513) 825-2280.

Authorities are actively searching for the missing teen, and any assistance from the public could be crucial in locating him.

This is a developing story. We'll update this story when we have more information.