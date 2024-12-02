Giving Tuesday: Where you can donate in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Black Friday and Small Business Saturday have come and gone. Now it's time for Giving Tuesday.

After spending three days shopping for yourself, family and friends, it is time to give back to charities and organizations you care about.

Cincinnati Gives is kicking off its online challenges on Monday. More than 120 local nonprofits in Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky and southeast Indiana are participating in the challenge including the Ohio Valley Goodwill.

The organization is asking for support whether it is buying clothes or donating.

Cincinnati Gives is working to make an impact for nonprofits over the next 10 days.

Here are some other nonprofits participating in the challenge:

Matthew 25 Ministries

Provides aid and relief to disaster victims throughout the United States and around the world. On Tuesday, the first $37,000 donated to the organization will also be matched.

Adventure Crew

Connects city teens in Greater Cincinnati with nature and each other through outdoor adventures. The nonprofit serves 30 schools and nearly 1,000 students in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky.

Autism Connects

The organization's mission is to uplift the Southwest Ohio autism community through education, resources, connections, and lifelong support. Autism Connections was founded by local Cincinnati parents and professionals in 1971. It was the first such organization in the area at the time.

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Cincinnati

The organization's mission is to bring people together to build homes, communities and hope. Habitat for Humanity of Greater Cincinnati serves Butler, Warren, Hamilton, and Clermont Counties in Ohio; Boone, Kenton, and Campbell Counties in Kentucky; and Dearborn and Ohio counties in Indiana.

Loveland LIFE Food Pantry

The organization provides food, financial assistance, and programs to those experiencing hardship. It began in 1988 when the Loveland-Symmes Township Fire Department started reaching out to area churches to address the growing number of people in need within the community.

Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio

The nonprofit is committed to transforming communities by promoting economic empowerment and equality.

The Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio (ULGSO) is comprised of two divisions: Greater Cincinnati Urban League and the Miami Valley Urban League. Together we serve 12 counties from Northern Kentucky to Dayton.

Mental Matters Mission

Funds the mental health therapy of young people up to age 25 who are uninsured or underinsured removing the financial barrier to therapy in order to ensure that all children have the opportunity to become mentally healthy and confident adults.

See a complete list of nonprofits participating in Cincinnati Gives here.

Toy Team 9

WCPO is also taking donations for this year's Toy Team 9. Find a drop-off location here.

Other organizations anyone can donate to for Giving Tuesday in the greater Cincinnati area:



Hoxworth Blood Center

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Cincinnati

Dress for Success Cincinnati

Meals on Wheels Southwest Ohio

Cincinnati Animal CARE

Ion Center for Violence Prevention

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Cincinnati