GE Aerospace investing $113 million into 3 Greater Cincinnati locations

GE Aerospace has plans to invest more than $113 million in several Cincinnati-area sites this year, the company announced on Wednesday.

In all, GE Aerospace will invest more than $140 million across Ohio, but the bulk of that investment will be split among three Greater Cincinnati locations.

The funding will go toward facility upgrades and additional tooling and equipment to support growing demand at the sites, GE said. Those sites produce, test and assemble many of GE's commercial and military engines.

At the Evendale GE Aerospace campus, investments will be made in the Ceramic Matrix Composites lab. The company said those investments will help advance the production of engine parts that are 1/3 lighter and withstand higher heat than most traditional metals.

In all, GE Aerospace said it plans to invest a total of $73 million into the Evendale facility.

In West Chester, the GE Aerospace site will see investments into an additional 3D printer, industrial furnace, equipment to move materials and upgrades to the entire facility that will increase its capacity.

GE said the West Chester site "leads the development of GE Aerospace's innovative additive manufacturing components" that are lighter, made of fewer parts and used in both narrowbody and widebody aircraft engines, alongside military helicopter engines.

The West Chester site will see roughly $14 million in investments from GE Aerospace.

In Peebles, in Adams County, GE Aerospace plans to invest funds for facility and test cell upgrades that support the growth of production engine tests, the development testing for next generation engines and current and commercial military engines. GE Aerospace will invest $39 million towards the Peebles facility.

"This significant investment in the Cincinnati region is pivotal to deliver for our customers while advancing innovations that provide capabilities that were once unimaginable," said Dave Groth, assembly and test leader at GE Aerospace's Evendale site. "We are committed to leading US aerospace manufacturing and the jobs that it supports."

Nationwide, GE Aerospace plans to invest nearly $1 billion total in its facilities. The company said it also plans to hire around 5,000 workers in 2025, including in both manufacturing and engineering roles.

"Investing in manufacturing and innovation is more critical than ever for the future of our industry and the communities where we operate," said H. Lawrence Culp Jr., chairman and CEO of GE Aerospace, in a press release. "We are committed to helping our customers modernize and expand their fleets while scaling technologies that will truly define the future of flight. Together, this will keep the United States at the forefront of aerospace leadership."