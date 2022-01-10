Gallatin County Schools shut down all week for staff shortage

GALLATIN COUNTY, Ky. — Gallatin County Schools will be closed for the rest of the week because of staff absences "related to COVID, illness and other factors," the district announced on social media Monday.

Students will not participate in remote learning — the district will be fully closed until after Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

"The district has several options for these days as they relate to the school calendar," read the district's social media post. "We will have to discuss these options in further detail before making a final decision."

The district had already announced on Sunday that it would be closed Monday because of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases among staff and students.

RELATED: How are Tri-State schools responding to the COVID surge?

RELATED: Mount St. Joe, UC, others choose remote learning to start spring

