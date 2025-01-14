Fundraiser launched for 'substantial work' needed to restore iconic Frisch's Mainliner sign

CINCINNATI — After acquiring the Frisch's Mainliner sign following the location's eviction and closure, the American Sign Museum has launched a fundraiser for the $60,000 needed to restore it, according to a GoFundMe created earlier in January.

The goal of the GoFundMe is set at $60,000 — a sum the museum said is necessary to restore and re-light the iconic sign.

According to Frisch’s website, the Mainliner restaurant was Cincinnati’s first year-round drive-in named after the first tri-motor passenger airplane; a replica of that plane remains on the restaurant’s sign, which is now owned by the American Sign Museum.

According to the GoFundMe, the sign needs "substantial work" before it's fully restored.

"The sign has weathered many years of exposure to the elements and before it can be displayed in all its glory, it needs careful restoration to ensure it remains a lasting testament to Cincinnati's history," reads the fundraiser page.

The museum said it must restore the sign's neon sections. A new steel structure and internal electrical work is also needed to get the sign back to its original glory, the museum said.

If the museum's fundraising goal is met, the American Sign Museum said it intends to add stretch goals to possibly fund an oral history project to record the public's memories about the Frisch's Mainliner sign and others in the museum's collection.