FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Three days after Fairfield Police said a robbery ended in gunfire and the death of business owner and Nepali-speaking Bhutanese community leader Tara Sinchuri, friends and family gathered outside of his jewelry store to mourn, remember him, and call for justice.

WATCH: We talk with friends and family of Tara Sinchuri

Friends and family of slain Fairfield business owner remember him and call for justice

His family covered the bullet-shattered window with a sheet and placed candles, flowers and his portrait in front of it, serving as a makeshift memorial.

After the vigil, we talked with Tara's nephew, Anish Sinchuri, who said the crowd of roughly 200 people was a testament to his uncle's impact on the Nepali-speaking Bhutanese community.

"Not only just in Ohio but in the entire United States, he has been an influence on our community. He has provided for those in need," Anish said.

Anish told us his uncle Tara was a fun-loving, giving person who served as a pillar of the community.

"What has happened to him is gruesome. It is crazy. It's absolutely shocking for our family, our entire family," he said.

The grief washing through the crowd was joined with another dominant emotion: unease.

People who came to mourn Tara's death and the business owners and workers nearby have been well aware the shooter remains at large.

"Everyone, all entrepreneurs who were witness, they are very scared," said Tara Dahal, Tara Sinchuri's long-time friend. "They don't feel safety, and it has been around three days."

The vigil was organized to call for justice as much as it was an opportunity for people to heal.

The Cincinnati FBI office told us they have been in contact with Fairfield Police in connection with Tara's shooting death, and told us the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) has also offered assistance.

The FBI said they had no additional details to release Friday.

"We respect our law enforcement workers, and we believe in them," Anish said. "We have faith in them, and we hope they can deliver justice to our uncle and our families as soon as possible."

The Sinchuri family has created a GoFundMe to help handle expenses.

If you have any information that could help police find a shooter, call Fairfield Police at (513)829-8201, and you can always remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (513)352-3040.