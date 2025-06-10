Former St. Xavier High School staffer sentenced to prison for sexual battery of a student

CINCINNATI — A former St. Xavier High School staff member is going to prison for sexual battery of a student.

In April, Emily Nutley pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual battery; in court Tuesday, a judge sentenced her to spend three years in prison for each count, though the sentences will run concurrently.

She could have faced a maximum sentence of 5 years for each count.

Once released, Nutley will have to register as a tier 3 sex offender.

Nutley was originally indicted on six counts of sexual battery, which could have carried a maximum sentence of up to 15 years in prison.

After Nutley's indictment in October, then-Prosecutor Melissa Powers said Nutley was employed at St. Xavier in fall 2023 as a supervisor of a program to assist students struggling academically. The 17-year-old student Nutley had a relationship with had been assigned to the program, Powers said.

Nutley began having contact with the student outside of school hours, including sexually explicit text messages and nude photographs of herself, Powers said.

In November 2023, Nutley began a physical relationship with the student that included multiple encounters. Powers said Nutley and the student engaged in sexual activities on St. X's campus, including after hours in her office at the school, and one additional time off campus.

"When the victim attempted to stop the encounters, Nutley continued to contact the victim via text messages," Powers said in a press release.

The sexual relationship was brought to light due to an internal investigation by St. X administrators. Springfield Township police then investigated the allegations, leading to the charges. The prosecutor's office does not believe at this time that there are any other victims.

In a statement issued after Nutley's indictment, St. X said it appreciates its faculty, staff and administration's commitment to "the safety, well-being and dignity of every student entrusted to our care."

"We believe this case to be an isolated incident. However, if any St. Xavier employee has failed you or someone you know in this regard, we strongly urge you to contact the Springfield Police Department."