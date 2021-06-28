Watch
Cincinnati Police chief Eliot Isaac announces plans to retire at the beginning of 2022

Posted at 4:26 PM, Jun 28, 2021
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Police chief Eliot Isaac told radio host Lincoln Ware he plans to step down as the top cop in the Queen City early next year.

“Right now, due to my tenure and how our retirement system works, I plan to retire sometime in the first quarter of 2022,” Isaac said.

CPD spokesperson Emily Szink confirmed the news of Isaac's plans

Isaac, a Cincinnati native, was first hired by the Cincinnati Police Department in 1988. He has worked in the Criminal Investigations Section, administration, the Internal Investigations Section and was the commander of District 4.

City officials appointed Isaac as the interim chief during the summer of 2014 after they ousted former Chief Jeffrey Blackwell.

