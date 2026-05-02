Cincinnati FOP rallying behind officer after son shot, killed in New Orleans

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Fraternal Order of Police is rallying behind a Cincinnati police officer after their son was shot and killed Saturday in New Orleans.

FOP President Ken Kober did not tell WCPO 9 the identity of the officer involved, but Kober posted a GiveSendGo fundraiser Saturday detailing the death of Nicholas Dent.

Provided by the Cincinnati FOP

"On May 2, 2026, our lives were forever changed by the tragic and senseless loss of Nicholas Dent," the fundraiser says. "On what should have been a day of celebration — his 26th birthday — Nicholas was taken from us after finishing his work shift at a sports bar in New Orleans."

Kober told us that Dent was driving a friend home from work when he was shot and killed.

"Nicholas was born on May 6, 2000, and in his 26 years, he built a life filled with purpose, dedication and love for those around him," the fundraiser reads. "He was known for his work ethic, his loyalty and the way he showed up for others. Whether through his job, friendships or family ties, Nicholas made a lasting impact on the people fortunate enough to know him."

The fundraiser, which has a goal of $15,000, will go toward Dent's funeral and memorial expenses, Kober said.

As of Saturday afternoon, the fundraiser has already raised more than $4,000.

"No family should have to endure the pain of losing a loved one in this manner, and no one should have their life taken so violently and prematurely," the fundraiser reads. "As we mourn Nicholas, we also aim to honor his life, preserve his memory and support those he leaves behind."

It's unclear at this time if New Orleans police have any suspects in the shooting.

