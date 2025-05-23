Flags at Arlington Memorial Gardens helps nonprofit Operation Ramp It Up for veterans

CINCINNATI — For the past decade, Arlington Memorial Gardens has partnered with Operation Ramp It Up to install 1,000 American flags in its Field of Memories every Memorial Day.

Each flag represents a veteran who served in the military, with proceeds benefiting nonprofits, including Operation Ramp It Up, which provides veterans with increased accessibility through custom ramps.

WATCH: Llano Bell is a 99-year-old World War Two veteran who served as a Navy Seaman First Class. He now has freedom and mobility after Operation Ramp It Up built him a custom ramp two weeks ago.

"I can get out with this and go anywhere I want to with no help," Bell said.

Before the ramp's installation, Bell faced the challenge of climbing stairs to enter his home.

"It's real nice, thanks to the guys that put it in. They have really done a good job," Bell said.

Greg Schneider, the founder and CEO of Operation Ramp It Up, said that individuals can dedicate a flag in memory of a veteran for just $35.

"Well, a lot of people take it for granted that we just get in our car and grab our keys and take off, " Schneider said.

The annual fundraiser runs from Friday through Memorial Day weekend.

"Unfortunately, if the veteran passes away or they move, we are able to pick up the ramp, reuse it and pay it forward for another veteran," Schneider said.

Bell said it's a blessing he's still here to share his story.

"I didn't know if I could come home or not, the shells that kept coming in hitting 50 feet off our fantail, so finally the Marines came in to take over," Bell said.

At 99 years old, Bell remains connected to his fellow World War II veterans. He said he called some of them a month ago, and no one answered the phone.

"I guess they are all passed away or something, I don't know," Bell said.

To keep his mind sharp, Bell reads the Bible and watches television.

This Memorial Day, Bell wants everyone to radiate peace.

"The world would be a lot better if we could all get together on stuff and agree instead of fighting about it all the time," Bell said.

For more information about Operation Ramp It Up and its initiatives, visit their website here.