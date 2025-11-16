FD: Five people hospitalized after house fire in Union, Ky.

UNION, Ky. — Five people were sent to the hospital Sunday morning after a house fire in Union, Ky., according to the Union Fire Department.

Union FD confirmed that a fire broke out in a house on Sycamore Drive at around 2:20 a.m. on Sunday. Union, Florence and Burlington Fire Departments responded to the scene.

By the time they arrived, it was a fully involved fire.

Five people were inside the home at the time. Four were taken to UC Medical Center, and one was taken to Cincinnati Children's.

The fire is under investigation.