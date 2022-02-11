Adams County man dies after crash with semi

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. — An Adams County man died after a collision with a semi in Franklin County, Indiana, state police said.

Investigators said in a press release 42-year-old Elvis Faul was driving eastbound on U.S. 52 near Brookville around 8 a.m. Thursday when he crossed into oncoming traffic. Faul collided with a semi driven by 38-year-old Taranjit Singh.

Police said Faul was pronounced dead at the scene. Singh was not injured.

U.S. 52 was closed for around four hours for crash investigation and cleanup.

This investigation is ongoing and police said they are awaiting a toxicology report.

