Fire destroys Crittenden home

Investigators are still working to determine the cause
Posted at 5:17 AM, Dec 05, 2023
CITTENDEN, Ky. — Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed a Crittenden home early Tuesday morning.

Crews were called to the home in the 15000 block of Dixie Highway around 12:15 a.m.

Crews from across Kenton County including Piner and Crittenden worked to the contain the heavy fire and smoke.

A Kenton County fire official says there was some initial concern that the house was occupied. Firefighters swept the house with thermal sensors and found no one was trapped.

A WCPO crew on the scene was told a secondary search would happen once the heavy smoke cleared.

A vehicle parked in front of the house was also destroyed in the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

A portion of Dixie Highway was closed for several hours overnight, but has since reopened.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

