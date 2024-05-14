Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Fire chief: 1 dead after crash in Dearborn County

harrison indiana deadly crash
Sean DeLancey/WCPO
harrison indiana deadly crash
Posted at 7:31 PM, May 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-14 19:31:22-04

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ind. — One person is dead after a crash in Harrison Township Tuesday afternoon.

Dearborn County dispatchers first confirmed a deadly crash at the intersection of Harrison Brookeville Road and Johnson Fork Road. The Harrison Township fire chief later said two people were taken to the hospital, and one person was killed.

First responders shut down the road for several hours to investigate the crash.

The Dearborn County Sheriff's Office is expected to provide additional information at a later time.

Watch Live:

America Tonight

More local news:
OH Dems move to ban semi-automatic weapons, GOP lawmakers sticking to their guns Hospital-based violence intervention program looks to tackle trauma Purcell Marian's Dee Alexander invited to USA Basketball's national team trials

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Help local kids play soccer with a new pair of cleats!