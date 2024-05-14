Fire chief: 1 dead after crash in Dearborn County

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ind. — One person is dead after a crash in Harrison Township Tuesday afternoon.

Dearborn County dispatchers first confirmed a deadly crash at the intersection of Harrison Brookeville Road and Johnson Fork Road. The Harrison Township fire chief later said two people were taken to the hospital, and one person was killed.

First responders shut down the road for several hours to investigate the crash.

The Dearborn County Sheriff's Office is expected to provide additional information at a later time.