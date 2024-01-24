Fiona the hippo turns 7 years old today: Here's how the zoo is celebrating

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati's favorite semi-aquatic mammal is celebrating her birthday today.

Fiona, the hippo who captured hearts around the world with her story of survival, is officially 7 years old.

On Wednesday, for Fiona's birthday, fans can get into the Cincinnati Zoo for just $7. While the hippos themselves are only out when temperatures are above 40 degrees, the forecast for Fiona's birthday shows highs in the 40s and 50s.

So we're saying there's a chance to celebrate with the birthday girl herself.

In addition, buying a birthday gift for Fiona could pay off in the long run: A chance to meet the whole bloat with six friends, and more.

The full grand prize also includes a $1,000 Visa gift card, a two-night stay at Graduate Cincinnati, a $50 gift card to Fiona's Cafe and a complete library of Fiona books illustrated by Richard Cowdrey.

A $7 birthday gift purchase comes with a digital Fiona kiss print and one entry towards the grand prize. A $30 birthday gift comes with the same digital print, but instead nets seven entries toward the grand prize. Those gift donations provide food, toys and enrichment for animals at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden.

Fans of Fiona can buy the gifts up through January 31 to be entered to win the grand prize. That winner will learn of their luck by February 7, the zoo said.

"She is indeed a lucky hippo, having survived a premature birth against the odds," said Thane Maynard, director of the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens. "And she remains a hometown hero and symbol of hope seven years later. People still come from all over the world to see Fiona and her little brother Fritz."

When Fiona was born, she was six weeks premature and weighed only 29 pounds; she was 25 pounds lighter than the lowest recorded birth weight for her species. She was so little and weak she couldn’t stand and nurse from her mom, so her care team bottle-fed her.

Fiona’s care team stayed with her 24 hours a day. They held her chest to chest to help her regulate her breathing, they made sure she was getting enough nutrients through feeding tubes and they celebrated every milestone.