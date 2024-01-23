Sheriff: Remains of man missing since August found buried on Clinton County property

MARTINSVILLE, Ohio — The remains man who was reported missing in August were found buried on a property in Clinton County, according to the sheriff's office.

While executing a search warrant for multiple properties on SR-134 in Martinsville, the remains of 39-year-old Chad Pauley were discovered in "a burial site," the sheriff's office said.

The first search executed happened at the residence of 39-year-old Corey Brock, who has been arrested and charged with tampering with evidence. Brock is being held in the Clinton County jail on a $25,000 bond.

The Clinton County Sheriff's Office said while that first search was happening, cadaver canines from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources led their handlers to an adjoining property, where a second search began. It was on that property that investigators discovered Pauley, the sheriff's office said.

The remains were taken to the Miami Valley Coroner's Office, where a coroner identified them as being Pauley.

The sheriff's office said, aside from Brock, two other people were also taken into "investigative custody," though the sheriff's office did not name those individuals or disclose whether they would face charges.

The sheriff's office did not say officials were investigating Pauley's death as a homicide, but they did say the case would be presented to the Clinton County Prosecutor's Office for review to determine if further charges will be filed.

The cause of Pauley's death was not released, nor did officials say when he may have died.