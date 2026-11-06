Fiona nutcracker is back, a sign the Festival of Lights is almost here

The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden is getting ready for one of its most beloved traditions, and it all begins with a giant Fiona nutcracker standing watch over the grounds.

The zoo's Festival of Lights officially kicks off Nov. 19, with members getting early access the day before on Nov. 18. The display has grown into a holiday staple, running for 44 years, and this year features 5 million LED lights across the park.

The Cincinnati Zoo The PNC Festival of Lights was selected as the No. 1 Zoo Lights display in the U.S. for 2022.

At the center of it all is the 24-foot-tall Fiona nutcracker, which the zoo has displayed for about 6 years. Nearly every detail of the figure is a nod to the famous hippo's life story.

"This is it. This is the symbol. This is our Mariah Carey, as they say," Chad said.

The nutcracker stands 24 feet tall because Fiona's birthday is January 24th. It features 29 buttons, representing the 29 pounds she weighed when she was born, and 6 slices of watermelon, marking the 6 weeks she was born premature. Her belt buckle is a camera, a nod to a life lived in front of the lens. In recent years, the zoo added a detail on the toe to honor Fritz, another hippo born at the zoo.

"Little Fritz, yeah, so that's when Fritz was born, so we put that on there at the last, at the last minute," Chad said.

Visitors can arrive during the day to see the animals and stay for the lights. The zoo opens at 10 a.m. and stays open until 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and until 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The display includes themed areas, wild light shows and new attractions this year.

Rae Hines

The display has grown dramatically over the years. When it first began, it featured about 1 million lights, and it has since expanded to 5 million LED lights.

For those hoping to avoid the biggest crowds, weekdays tend to be less busy than weekends.

"I mean, during the week it's gonna be less crowded than the weekends, like in the like most places," Chad said.

Arriving around 3 or 4 p.m. gives guests a chance to see the animals before the lights, including the giraffes, the zoo's new manatees and a new wolf exhibit set to open later in the month. Guests can also visit Santa and enjoy seasonal fall foods.