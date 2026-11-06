New Richmond school officials investigating second threat at middle school

Officials are investigating a second threat made toward New Richmond Middle School, according to New Richmond Exempted Village School District Superintendent Paul Daniels.

The threat was made at 7 p.m. Thursday, Daniels wrote on social media.

School officials are working with police and have "verifiable" name to start an investigation, he said.

People with specific information, such as names, locations or identifiable phone numbers, about threats or safety problems at any New Richmond buildings should contact police or use the Stay Safe, Speak Up! tipline (https://staysafespeakup.app/Welcome/district/NREVSD).