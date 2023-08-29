Finneytown Caribbean soul food spot is latest to host Guy Fieri for 'Triple D' feature

CINCINNATI — Another local Cincinnati restaurant has joined the list of hot spots in the Tri-State visited by the mythical mayor of Flavortown.

Big Jay's Place, a Caribbean soul food restaurant in Finneytown served its specialties to Guy Fieri, who was filming for his hit show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives."

According to a social media post made by Big Jay's Place, the restaurant's episode will hit the airwaves on Friday at 9 p.m. The restaurant shared a photo of a baking sheet tagged with Fieri's likeness and the phrase "Guy ate here" above the Food Network's logo. The pan appeared to bear Fieri's signature, dated 4/27.

While Big Jay's Place has been around the Cincinnati restaurant scene for awhile, it's Finneytown location is a bit of a newer form. Prior to that, the restaurant occupied a space on Main Street in Over-the-Rhine and was designed as a New York-style deli. In 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic hit the restaurant industry hard, Big Jay's Place moved to Hempstead Drive in Finneytown and rebranded as a Caribbean soul food restaurant.

They're the second restaurant in the Tri-State this year to garner a visit from Fieri and his crew. Earlier in April, Fieri's Camaro was spotted outside the Governor in Milford as he and his crew filmed inside.

Fieri has previously also visited Blue Ash Chili, Senate, Bakersfield OTR, Island Fryday's, The Turf Club, Pho Lang Thang and Taste of Belgium on "Triple D."