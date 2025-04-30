'You're not alone' | Boone County community unites to break stigma around mental health, suicide

FLORENCE, Ky. — Resonate hope — that’s the goal for the Boone County community after a difficult and tragic year that involved multiple youth suicides.

It all began with Dan Barnhill, band director at Boone County High School. He sees the struggles many teens face in their day-to-day lives, including the loss of classmates.

“It’s tough,” said Barnhill. “Any loss, especially young lives being lost, is hard for a school community to deal with.”

In the last year, Boone County has seen a high number of youth suicides and attempts. When tragedy struck, it hit close to home for Barnhill — not only because he saw his students struggling, but because he knew what they were going through.

“I’ve dealt personally with depression as recently as this summer, and I’m still dealing with it on a daily basis,” said Barnhill.

WATCH: How Barnhill used his personal experiences to create a safe space for mental health struggles

Boone County unites to break the stigma around mental health, suicide after tragic year

After hearing the story of a mother who lost her child, Barnhill was moved to do something, so he created Resonate Hope, an event to bring joy, unity and encouragement to the community.

“I thought about a time in high school after 9/11 when we brought the bands together to perform at a candlelight vigil, and I thought that’s something I can do,” said Barnhill.

All four Boone County high school bands and choirs performed at Tuesday night’s event. Mental health organizations were also in attendance, providing resources and help for all.

One of the organizations was Ethan’s Purpose, a local foundation that provides counseling in schools.

WCPO Boone County "Resonate Hope," suicide awareness event.

“The underlying thing is that we just want to keep the conversation going and raise awareness about good mental health practices and suicide,” said Debbie Zegarra, the founder and executive director of Ethan’s Purpose.

Zegarra, a Boone County teacher, lost her son to suicide when he was 16.

We asked her what her advice is to parents or anyone struggling with their mental health or suicidal thoughts. For her, it's about the path forward.

“If I could have one more conversation with Ethan, it would be, you know, you’re 16, and it’s tough, but you’ve got your whole life buddy. You have so much to live for,” said Zagarra. “And so when I look at these kids going through what they’re going through, and whether it’s breaking up with a boyfriend or girlfriend, or I failed a test, or you know, my parents are getting divorced, we have to move. I’m like you know what, this sucks and it’s hard but you’ve got your whole life and we can get through this, and there’s tomorrow and then the next day, and the next day.”

WCPO Boone County "Resonate Hope," suicide awareness event.

When speaking with me, Barnhill said that he shared with his students his struggles with depression.

“I let them know what I was going through and they’ve been really supportive of me and help me get through my depression,” said Barnhill.

A core message throughout the night was to not be afraid to ask for help, something Barnhill and others said greatly impacted their battle with mental health.

If you're in crisis, please call, text or chat with the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 — or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.

Here are more resources suggested by medical experts:

Suicide prevention: https://www.cincinnatichildrens.org/patients/suicide-prevention

Teens and suicide: What parents should know https://afsp.org/teens-and-suicide-what-parents-should-know/ [afsp.org]

What to watch for: Subtle behavioral changes https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ius3NPmZARo [youtube.com]