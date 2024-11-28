Woman gets broken window fixed after calling WCPO 9 News with her frustrations

CINCINNATI — Michelle Turner has lived in her apartment off Montgomery Road for nearly 18 years. Her happy place, though, has been the source of frustration for months.

Turner says when a storm from Hurricane Helene came through in September, it caused a tree branch to fall and break the window in her bedroom.

"Glass was all over the floor, all in my bed, everywhere," Turner said.

Turner put a plastic cover over the window as a temporary fix, but the cold still got through. She had multiple heaters in her apartment just to stay warm.

For two months, she tried to get someone to come and fix the window, but she says it soon became an issue she couldn't seem to solve.

"I don't know what else to do," Turner said. "I've called. I've got about 10 to 15 work orders in. Nobody's ever responded."

We called the Cincinnati Metropolitan Housing Authority (CMHA), which owns the apartments, to try to get answers.

The next day, they sent us the following statement:

CMHA has a high standard in providing quality, affordable housing in Hamilton County. The situation that occurred with Ms. Turner and the broken window in her unit, does not represent the quality of service we expect in these circumstances. There was a breakdown in communication between CMHA and the emergency answering service. After research regarding the determination of work necessary for the repair, we have quickly responded to the property to replace the window and determine if there is any additional repairs necessary. We expect to have it fully repaired by the end of day today.



We apologize to Ms. Turner for our disappointment in the quality of service and will work to better achieve the high level of customer satisfaction that is expected of CMHA.



Missy Knight, CMHA

Turner says CMHA came Wednesday and replaced the window.

"Oh it feels great," Turner told WCPO 9 News Thursday. "I'm warm now. I don't have to use four [or] five heaters."

Turner says she's happy to get rid of the headache and says it's one more thing she's thankful for this holiday season.

​"Once I called you, I texted you, the next day, or even that day, I don't remember, you texted me back and after that, the ball's been rolling," Turner said. "My window got fixed and I thank god for you Alex, I really, really do."