With CPS students out of school for 2 weeks, Cincinnati Rec Commission offers 'holiday mini-camps'

CINCINNATI — It's the holiday season — and while kids may be out of school, plenty of parents are still busy at work in late December and early January. That's why the Cincinnati Recreation Commission (CRC) is hosting "holiday mini-camps" for children.

"Over this time frame, you've got parents that still have to work for two weeks, and you've got these kids sitting at home, playing Fortnite, playing on their phones," said Chris Pike, CRC's marketing director. "You want your kids to be engaged you want them to be out doing things; Cincinnati Recreation Commission our centers allow that to happen."

The CRC is offering programming at 23 of its recreational centers. Those mini-camps includes sports, arts and crafts activities and even science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) projects.

The camps will mirror Cincinnati Public School's holiday break calendar and scheduling is flexible. Families can choose the rec center closest to them, but if that's full, families can pick one in another neighborhood.

Pike says the CRC has put on mini-camps for years, during each of the times when Cincinnati Public Schools are on extended breaks.

"It’s kind of the idle hands, kind of piece, right," Pike said. "You want your kids to be out. You want them to socialize. You want them to be a part of the community. You want them to have fun. They’ll be introduced to things that probably weren’t in their wheelhouse or things that they weren’t going to be introduced to and have a good time doing it. They’ll learn new skills.”

Camps start Monday and continue until Jan. 3. They are closed for Christmas and New Year's Day. Learn more here.