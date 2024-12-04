'We've made a lot of progress' | CPS works to fill roughly 50 open crossing guard positions

CINCINNATI — More than three months into the school year, Cincinnati Public Schools is still in desperate need of crossing guards at multiple locations.

Since November, CPS has filled 15 out of more than 60 vacant crossing guard positions.

"We've made a lot of progress in the past couple of weeks, filling those positions that were open throughout the city," said Chris Burkhardt, chief operations officer at CPS. "So in the past two weeks, we've gotten about 15 applicants who have moved to our full-time positions to be crossing guards."

We mapped the crosswalks and found that most areas without crossing guards are on the west side of Cincinnati, including schools in Cheviot, West Price Hill, East Price Hill, Westwood and Western Hills.

"We have 169 positions across the entire city. So at any given point in time, we could have a crossing guard there, and if something changes from a family situation, we like to make sure that we get those new folks in as quickly as possible," Burkhardt said.

There are still approximately 50 vacant positions left in the city. Now, the CPS board is placing yard signs at crosswalks that need crossing guards.

"We're going to be having (a sign) at each one of the crosswalks. So if there is one of these signs, it means, 'hey, we need a person to help us out, to be a crossing guard.' So that, if that sounds like you're calling, please scan the QR code, call the number, go to the CPS website and apply," Burkhardt said.

According to Burkhardt, the training is extensive but over a short period. There will be classroom discussion and on-the-job training with current crossing guards, including learning how to handle aggressive drivers and situations involving a lot of children.

Although the Cincinnati Police Department is no longer involved with the hiring process, Burkhardt said CPS will continue to collaborate with the department for training and supplies.

"We have meetings with the city on a weekly basis, and it's still a partnership. We're still partnering with the city to make sure that all of our crosswalks are safe and staffed throughout the entire school year," Burkhardt said.

The position is $15 an hour. If you're interested in applying contact 513-363-0610 or click here.