'We have reversed over 4,000 overdoses'| Harm reduction vending machine still saving lives four years later

CINCINNATI — It's been nearly five years since Caracole, a non-profit that works with those living with HIV, has installed its harm reduction vending machine in Northside.

It started as a free service during the pandemic and is still going.

"This vending machine is decreasing stigma," said Caracole director of prevention Suzanne Bachmeyer.

There's everything inside, from safe sex protection items to safer smoking kits, including two forms of Narcan.

"We offer nasal naloxone and intramuscular Naloxone, so it's really the person's preference," Bachmeyer said.

There is proof that thousands of lives have been saved over the last four years.

"We have reversed over 4,000 overdoses from what we have reported from our participants," said Caracole harm reduction service coordinator Taylor Selman.

Plus, the resources are available 24 hours a day.

"If it's easier for them to get here at midnight and not during our business hours, then they are also still able to access the vending machine," Selman said.

All participants have to do is enter a code in the vending machine, make a selection and the item is right there.

The Harm Reduction Team also works closely with each participant.

"We typically re-engage with them every 3 months just to check in with them and make sure their codes are working and other resources we can help facilitate with," Selman said.

Caracole also offers other resources like medical care, HIV test kits, general support, housing and much more.

"It's really important to move the needle from what you did to end up in this situation to how can we support you and provide education," Bachmeyer said.